Avery Dennison (AVY) Position Maintained by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc; Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Stake in Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) by $29.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 26,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 195,475 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.61 million, up from 168,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 133,002 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. Class A (VEEV) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 181,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 713,722 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.70 million, down from 895,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $148.54. About 868,381 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 913,025 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $30.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 13,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 90.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 230,937 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $116.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 221,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

