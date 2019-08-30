Avery Dennison (AVY) Holding Lifted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 20,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 168,908 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09M, up from 148,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 80,506 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 3,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 78,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 484,782 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10,000 shares to 19,206 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Limited Liability Company has 4,945 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Service Ltd Co stated it has 16,653 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited holds 300,000 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Pacific Invest Management Co holds 4,790 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Coatue Ltd Liability has 1.73M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 382,489 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 237,116 shares. Ally Inc reported 35,000 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,169 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 31,102 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,435 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 99,261 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Llc reported 1,525 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 152,028 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 68,165 shares to 523,672 shares, valued at $39.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,612 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 49,078 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Counselors accumulated 59,851 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.05% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Shufro Rose & Limited Com holds 315,871 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,322 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,155 shares. Sg Americas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Ltd invested in 4.12% or 117,565 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 20,288 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 229 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,109 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Peapack Gladstone reported 108,182 shares. Ent Finance Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 32 shares. Georgia-based Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Brown Advisory reported 0% stake.

