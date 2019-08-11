Avery Dennison (AVY) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its Stake by $439,005 as Stock Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $5.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 55.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 28,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 23,001 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 51,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 559,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 18,632 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 14,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 447,096 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 10,256 shares to 40,476 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 12,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,018 shares to 429,859 shares, valued at $34.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 24,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,528 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).