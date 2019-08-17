Avery Dennison (AVY) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; John G Ullman & Associates Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Cut as Stock Price Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 56,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 140,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 197,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 11,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 3,344 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 14,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 394,369 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,123 shares to 15,519 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 19,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

