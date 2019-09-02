Avery Dennison (AVY) Holder Comerica Bank Has Cut Stake by $407,252 as Share Value Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Lifted Stake by $8.87 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 3,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 44,613 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 48,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 524,873 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 547 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 73,650 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.04% or 7,659 shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Citigroup Incorporated owns 59,080 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Cleararc invested in 2,042 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 25,996 shares. Birch Hill Limited Co invested in 2,283 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 692,974 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,980 shares. Dupont Cap reported 12,099 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 4,910 shares.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $135.00M for 17.73 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 17,995 shares to 112,320 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More news for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” and published on August 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 1,366 shares. Smithfield holds 443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Utah Retirement owns 29,345 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Condor Capital has invested 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2.15 million were reported by Natl Bank Of America De. Ftb Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Scotia Cap has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 50,632 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs Incorporated has 1.88% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 180,943 shares. 43,415 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. Bartlett Ltd Liability holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old State Bank In owns 1,183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,472 shares stake.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 22,703 shares to 121,970 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,309 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.