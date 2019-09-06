Avery Dennison (AVY) Holder Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; Longwood Capital Partners Decreased Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stake by $1.73 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 34,347 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 19,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 216,316 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $139.20 million for 17.54 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avery Dennison Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avery Dennison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Consumer Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated owns 29,734 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Daiwa Secs holds 3,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company holds 132,366 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 153,331 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 613 shares. Stifel owns 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 19,230 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Adviser Limited has 0.11% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 1,957 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 932,162 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 29,551 shares. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 0.03% or 5,871 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 9,320 shares to 87,580 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares to 760,500 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces $20 Million Term Loan with Perceptive Advisors – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Ebola Virus Diagnostic Test Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.