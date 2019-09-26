Avery Dennison (AVY) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $19.73 Million as Market Value Rose; Tesla (TSLA) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Raised Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 152.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 22,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 36,617 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $228.7. About 9.44 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion compensation is too high, shareholders say; 10/05/2018 – Safety Agency Looking Into Fatal Tesla Crash, Fire in Florida; 09/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-California’s air regulator says state could back some emissions rule changes; 04/05/2018 – 05/04 The Cable – Tesla, BOE & EM; 25/04/2018 – If Tesla were to start producing its electric vehicles in China, it could help the entire market there grow, said Freeman Shen, founder of Chinese EV start-up WM Motor; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Are Said to Approve $2.6 Billion Award for Musk; 16/05/2018 – Tesla Crash Gets U.S. Scrutiny as Police Confirm Autopilot Use; 12/04/2018 – The NTSB said that Tesla had “violated the party agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB.”; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less; 02/05/2018 – GM’s Electric Bolt Slows as Tesla Model 3 Sales Pick Up Speed

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 171,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The hedge fund held 513,743 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.43 million, up from 342,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Avery Dennison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 357,753 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019

