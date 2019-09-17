Avery Dennison (AVY) EPS Estimated At $1.63; E.L.F. Beauty (ELF) Sellers Increased By 0.54% Their Shorts

E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) had an increase of 0.54% in short interest. ELF’s SI was 3.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.54% from 3.89 million shares previously. With 790,600 avg volume, 5 days are for E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s short sellers to cover ELF’s short positions. The SI to E.L.F. Beauty Inc’s float is 15.42%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 472,112 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.63 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 12.41% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. AVY’s profit would be $137.24M giving it 17.32 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, Avery Dennison Corporation’s analysts see -5.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 553,818 shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avery Dennison Corp has $13200 highest and $11100 lowest target. $122.50’s average target is 8.46% above currents $112.94 stock price. Avery Dennison Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the shares of AVY in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) rating on Friday, September 13. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12900 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AVY in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight” rating.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.51 billion. The companyÂ’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive labeling materials; packaging materials and solutions; roll-fed sleeves; engineered films; graphic imaging media; and reflective materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands. It has a 39.89 P/E ratio. It serves label converters, package designers, packaging engineers and manufacturers, industrial and sign manufacturers, printers, distributors, designers, advertising and government agencies, and graphics vendors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $783.91 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

