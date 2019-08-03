AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

We are contrasting AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.51 N/A 0.03 23.88 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 141.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1.67. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 602.55% and its average target price is $6.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Zafgen Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.