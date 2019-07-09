AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.85 N/A -0.05 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.67 is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 137.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 2.46%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.