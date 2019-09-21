AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.03 N/A 0.03 23.88 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 627 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and has 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.40% and an $1.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.