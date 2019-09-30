AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,048,931,596.91% -11.1% 17.6% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 127,970,749.54% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 102.78% at a $1.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.