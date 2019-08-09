AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

As Biotechnology companies, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.88 N/A 0.03 23.88 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 555.36 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a 196.78% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 53.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.