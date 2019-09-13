AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 23.75 N/A 0.03 23.88 Moderna Inc. 19 51.82 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Moderna Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 89.07%. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 139.81% and its average target price is $40. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.