AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.39 N/A 0.03 23.88 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 45.75% at a $1 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 70.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.