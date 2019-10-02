AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We are comparing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 Insmed Incorporated 17 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16,909,957,361.42% -11.1% 17.6% Insmed Incorporated 460,606,060.61% -130.1% -51%

Risk and Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 110.84% upside potential and an average target price of $1.75. Competitively the consensus target price of Insmed Incorporated is $30, which is potential 72.91% upside. The data provided earlier shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 8 of the 11 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.