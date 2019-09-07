AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be comparing the differences between AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.50 N/A 0.03 23.88 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.69 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 48.15% at a $1 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.