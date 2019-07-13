AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.78 N/A -0.05 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 21.46 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Chimerix Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 138.47% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1.67. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential downside is -5.15% and its average target price is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.