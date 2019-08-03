AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.51 N/A 0.03 23.88 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.02 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cerecor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.67, and a 141.99% upside potential. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 190.86%. The data provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 55.2% respectively. 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.