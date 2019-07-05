AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.18 N/A -0.05 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 106.70 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.25 beta means AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.67, with potential upside of 146.35%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.5 average target price and a 20.92% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 96%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 43.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.