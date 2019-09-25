AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 23.35 N/A 0.03 23.88 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 11.93 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. which has a 27.1 Current Ratio and a 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.31% and an $1.75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 59.8% respectively. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.