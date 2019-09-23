AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

This is a contrast between AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.03 N/A 0.03 23.88 ArQule Inc. 8 105.70 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 79.40% at a $1.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of ArQule Inc. is $9, which is potential 7.27% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 77.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ArQule Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.