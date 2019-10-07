AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16,516,413,522.78% -11.1% 17.6% Zafgen Inc. 3,825,423,951.62% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta means AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 109.53% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $1.75. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $0.78, with potential upside of 9.05%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.