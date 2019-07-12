AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.79 N/A -0.05 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 137.65% at a $1.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 56.59% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.