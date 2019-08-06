AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.40 N/A 0.03 23.88 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 199.36% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.