AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparison side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.18 N/A -0.05 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 151.82 N/A -2.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 191.12% at a $2 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.