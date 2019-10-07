AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Contrasting side by side

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.35 115.55M -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16,516,413,522.78% -11.1% 17.6% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,096,299,810.25% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.92 which is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 109.53% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $1.75. Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 28.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 58.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.