AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparing side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.01 N/A -0.05 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.51 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 197.84%. Competitively the consensus price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 172.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.