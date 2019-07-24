AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.23 N/A -0.05 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.90 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta means AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.4 beta and it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 142.03% at a $1.67 average target price. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 average target price and a 50.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.