AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.12 N/A 0.03 23.88 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 199.81% and an $2 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.