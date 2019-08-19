AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.12 N/A 0.03 23.88 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, and a 199.81% upside potential. On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,310.26% and its consensus price target is $16.5. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 71.5%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.