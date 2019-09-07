AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Contrasting side by side

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.50 N/A 0.03 23.88 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.15% and an $1 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.