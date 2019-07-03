AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.95 N/A -0.05 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.94 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. In other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 194.94% and an $2 average target price. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 78.57%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 55%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.