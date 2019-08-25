AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Contrasting side by side

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.98 N/A 0.03 23.88 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 51.15% at a $1 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 13.1%. 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.