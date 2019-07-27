AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Contrasting side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.14 N/A -0.05 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 70.35 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.67 is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 161.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.