AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.58 N/A 0.03 23.88 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 47.75 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.76 beta means AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 82.71% upside potential and an average price target of $1.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 12.6%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.