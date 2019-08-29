AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Contrasting side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.93 N/A 0.03 23.88 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 43.10% upside potential and an average target price of $1.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 5.2% respectively. 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.