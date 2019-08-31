AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparison side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.39 N/A 0.03 23.88 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 45.75% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $1. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 245.35%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 59.6%. 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.