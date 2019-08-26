AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Contrasting side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.98 N/A 0.03 23.88 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.27 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.15% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.