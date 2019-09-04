AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.47 N/A 0.03 23.88 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential upside is 47.78%.

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 0% respectively. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.