AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Comparing side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.74 N/A 0.03 23.88 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.85 N/A -3.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1, with potential upside of 42.84%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 427.64% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 66.4%. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.