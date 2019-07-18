AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparison side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 20.42 N/A -0.05 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$1.67 is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 119.33%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average price target and a 99.32% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.