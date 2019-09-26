Avenir Stake in Citigroup (C) Upped by $8.26 Million; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, South State Has Cut Holding

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 5.74M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video)

South State Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 15,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 65,279 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, down from 81,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 5.00 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mirador Lp has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 521,625 were reported by Overbrook Mgmt Corp. Utd Asset Strategies reported 91,985 shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 5.74 million shares. Com Of Vermont owns 16,820 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,603 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation owns 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 32,727 shares. Markel Corp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,070 shares. Hilton Management Llc owns 720 shares. Psagot House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 155,809 shares. Wasatch owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,747 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,785 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.51% or 17,600 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $959.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,538 shares to 236,994 shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crestwood Advsr Gp Inc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zeke Ltd Liability reported 55,467 shares. Hilltop Holdg accumulated 20,199 shares. 10,029 were reported by Fagan Associates. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 21,503 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Llc holds 0.09% or 1,848 shares. Wheatland Incorporated holds 0.71% or 7,522 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Invest Corp has 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,121 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 628,451 were reported by Comerica Bancorp. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Counselors Inc has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 154,824 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lowe Brockenbrough Company has 2.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 128,198 shares.

