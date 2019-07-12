Avenir Raised Its Markel (MKL) Holding by $876,480; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $2.41 Million as Shares Rose

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22M, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1109.55. About 14,374 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,400 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $36.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,072 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $122,140 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $103,692 was made by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, January 14. Connell K Bruce also bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares.

