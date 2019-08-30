Avenir Position in Trupanion (TRUP) Upped as Market Value Declined; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Increased Holding in Manulife Finl (Put) (MFC) as Valuation Declined

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 124,368 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (Put) (MFC) by 159.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 364,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 593,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 228,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 900,539 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 14,533 shares to 6,080 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,339 shares to 606,565 shares, valued at $71.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,072 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

