Avenir Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $831,117 as Stock Value Rose; As Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Valuation Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted by $5.95 Million Its Holding

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 6,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 600,316 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.42 million, down from 606,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 63,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.50 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 308,158 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,006 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc New York holds 4,035 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma invested in 0.01% or 319,926 shares. 29,211 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Ameriprise Financial reported 641,292 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited reported 87,400 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 0.11% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 173,887 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Llc invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Brown Advisory has 0.05% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 202,791 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ftb Advisors Inc reported 512 shares stake. Osterweis Mgmt reported 0.25% stake.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 152,300 shares to 431,830 shares, valued at $61.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 154,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inco.

