Avenir Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Share Price Rose, Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 12,166 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 418,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81 million, down from 435,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 1.33 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares to 317,722 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $216.77 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 52,945 shares to 586,199 shares, valued at $48.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 19,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).