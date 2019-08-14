Avenir Position in Aes (AES) Lowered by $513,918 as Share Value Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Its Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) Position by $303,000 as Stock Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 3.16M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Co-Founder DeMatteo Also Will Continue as Executive Chairman; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Disagreement on Financial Reporting, Policies, Practices; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaving After Three Months in Role

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41 million, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 2.56 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 106,484 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP reported 55,112 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.03% or 127,267 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 311,400 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc has 154,051 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 14,176 shares. Element Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group stated it has 103,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 809,099 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Spark Inv has 1.03 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 241,261 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.22M shares.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares to 25,124 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

