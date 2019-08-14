Avenir Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL); Groesbeck Investment Management Maintains Stake in Mplx LP Com Unit Rep L Com (MPLX)

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $203.04. About 20.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (MPLX) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 28,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 96,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 68,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 2.02M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of The West holds 3.52% or 158,737 shares. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Company holds 21,100 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. City Hldg Co invested in 42,271 shares. 860,146 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 9.94 million shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust Limited invested in 26,835 shares. Botty Lc stated it has 621 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% or 66,944 shares. Naples Global Ltd Com has 44,878 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Fundx Investment Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 2,653 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc owns 259,975 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Avalon Llc stated it has 4.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.40 million are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 19,736 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22,671 shares to 239,532 shares, valued at $36.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646. Heminger Gary R. had bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr holds 152,600 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 408,573 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 7,849 shares. 2.89M were reported by Miller Howard Invests Inc New York. Sei Investments has 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 23,450 shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Frontier Invest Management accumulated 46,431 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,152 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 10,042 shares. C V Starr And holds 73,600 shares or 7.88% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers accumulated 0.13% or 1.37 million shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 8.46% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 6.99 million shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Andeavor Logistics Expected to Be Removed from the Alerian Index Series – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Opportunity In The Energy Midstream Is Hard To Ignore (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum posts Q2 beats on strength in crude shipments, retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.