Avenir Lowered Stake in Universal Display (OLED) by $3.45 Million as Stock Value Rose; Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $308,605 as Stock Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 22,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 239,532 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.61M, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 74,758 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $355.53. About 30,273 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares to 115,406 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Financial Advisers owns 4,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 8,326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Llc holds 0.04% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,287 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,941 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 888,631 shares. Raymond James Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 19,691 shares. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 2,120 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 42,560 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 3,600 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 11,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.95 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 4,455 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd invested in 0.08% or 675 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). North Carolina-based Kingfisher Limited Company has invested 1.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Destination Wealth Management invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 418,727 shares. Pinnacle Assocs has 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors owns 13,370 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0% or 664 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,417 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 18,191 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 103,306 shares or 3.38% of the stock.